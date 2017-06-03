Ghana Premier League: AshantiGold vs Ebusua Dwarfs- Miners target win to boost survival bid

AshantiGold SC need to win their next two matches and hope Liberty Professionals, Elimina Sharks and Great Olympics drop points to aid them sneak away from the drop zone.

One of the two wins could be achieved this Sunday when the Elephants tackle Ebusua Dwarfs at the Len Clay stadium.

Their chances of survival got boosted hugely after being able to pick a point at Wa All Stars last Sunday.

Sammed Ibrahim is making a comeback from injury and is available for Sunday's fixture.

Appiah McCarthy looks very doubtful after picking up an injury at training this week.

George Owu, Theophilous Nyame, Abeiku Ainoonson, Daniel Gozah and Aaron Amoah are likely to make their home debuts this weekend.

Ebusua Dwarfs aim at recording their first away win this season at Obuasi this Sunday to put a dent in the relegation fight of Ashanti Gold SC.

The Mysterious Club bagged three goals to overcome regional rivals Elmina Sharks FC in a tough derby.

It is enough motivation for them going into the game this weekend. A win will see the Crabs climb to fourth place.

They walloped the home side 4-1 in the reserve the fixture over a month ago in Cape Coast.

Brazilian trainer Ricardo da Rocha has a full strength squad at his disposal ahead of the weekend's game in Obuasi.

Newly recruited goalie Joseph Halm awaits his debut for the club.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD (Since 1999)

Total league meetings = 17

Ashanti Gold SC wins = 8

Ebusua Dwarfs wins = 5

Drawn games = 4

~ Ashanti Gold SC have won only one of their last nine matches in the premier league.

(W1 D3 L5)

~ Ebusua Dwarfs have suffered just one loss in their last seven premier league fixtures.

(W3 D3 L1)

~ Ashanti Gold SC have managed just two victories in their last seven premiership matches at home.

(W2 D2 L3)

~ Ebusua Dwarfs are winless in their last eight travels in the premiership.

(W0 D3 L5)

~ Ashanti Gold SC have beaten Ebusua Dwarfs just once in their last six meetings in the premier league.

(W1 D2 L3)

~ Ebusua Dwarfs have not won in any of their eight visits to Ashanti Gold SC in the premiership since 1999.

(W0 D2 L6)

~ Ashanti Gold SC have kept only two clean sheets at home in the premier league this term after eight games.

~ Ebusua Dwarfs have managed to keep just two clean sheets in their eight away fixtures in the league this term.

By Nuhu Adams

