Ghana Premier League clubs allowed to start five foreign players

The Ghana Football Association will allow clubs to use up to five foreign-based players in a single match in the Premier League.

This was after Congress amended its regulations on foreign players quota.

On 4 January, Congress voted in favour of a proposal by West African Football Academy to increase the number of foreign players in a single league match with special preference to ECOWAS footballers.

The regulation makes an automatic provision of three ECOWAS nationals in a starting line-up for clubs with the other two slots go to non-ECOWAS members.

