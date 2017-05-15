Ghana Premier League First Round- Ebusua Dwarfs captain Nicholas Gyan leads goal king race

The 2016/17 Ghana Premier League reached half way stage on Sunday with WAFA SC on top of the table after 240 matches.

Ebusua Dwarfs captain Nicholas Gyan managed to finish as top scorer with eight goals.

But there is stiff competition from Hearts of Oak captain Thomas Abbey who is on seven goals.

Liberty Professionals Samuel Sarfo is the highest scoring defender with six goals.

Below are the top scorers so far:

Player (Team) – Goals scored

1. Nicholas Gyan (Ebusua Dwarfs) – 8

2. Thomas Abbey (Hearts of Oak) – 7

3. Samuel Sarfo (Liberty Professionals) – 6

4. Stephen Sarfo (Berekum Chelsea) – 6

5. Amed Toure (Bechem United) – 6

6. Daniel Lomotey (WAFA) – 5

7. Jospeh Paintsil (Tema Youth) – 5

8. Komlan Agbegniadan (WAFA) – 4

9. Bernard Arthur (Liberty Professionals) – 4

10. Seth Larbi Appiah (Berekum Chelsea) – 4

11. Abel Manomey (Great Olympics) – 4

12. Mohammed Tanko (Aduana Stars) – 4

13. Mohammed Yakubu (Asante Kotoko) – 4

14. Bernard Ofori (Medeama) – 4

15. Gideon Waja (WAFA) – 4

16. Paul Aidoo (Medeama) – 3

17. Justice Anane (Medeama) – 2

18. Richard Arthur (Wa All Stars) – 3

19. Nathaniel Asamoah (Aduana Stars) – 3

20. Joseph Esso (Ebusua Dwarfs) – 3

21. Hans Kwofie (AshantiGold) – 3

22. Noah Neequaye (Bolga All Stars/Bechem United)– 3

23. Michael Kporvi (Tema Youth) – 3

24. Derrick Sasraku (Aduana Stars) – 3

25. Benjamin Tweneboah (Elmina Sharks) – 3

26. David Abagna (Wa All Stars) – 2

27. Paul Acquah (Hearts of Oak) – 2

28. Sam Adams (Aduana Stars) – 2

29. Rahim Alhassan (Bolga All Stars) – 2

30. Gerald Arkson ( Liberty Profesionals) – 2

31. Nana Antwi Manu (Bechem United) – 2

32. Majeed Ashimeru (WAFA) – 2

33. Vincent Atingah (Hearts of Oak) – 2

34. Prince Baffoe (Inter Allies) – 2

35. Winful Cobbinah (Hearts of Oak) – 2

36. Richard Danso (WAFA) – 2

37. Cosmos Dauda (Hearts of Oak) – 2

38. Benjamin Eshun (Berekum Chelsea) – 2

39. Ibrahim Giyas (Bolga All Stars) – 2

40. Albert Hammond (Ebusua Dwarfs) – 2

41. Raphael Mensah (Ebusua Dwarfs) – 2

42. Briamah Mohammed (Berekum Chelsea) – 2

43. Zakaria Mumuni (Aduana Stars) – 2

44. Prince Owusu (AshantiGold) – 2

45. Kouasi Kouami Alexander (Hearts of Oak) –

46. Obeng Prince (WAFA) – 2

47. Theophilus Ogoe (Tema Youth) – 2

48. Isaac Osae (Inter Allies) – 2

49. Kofi Owusu (AshantiGold) – 2

