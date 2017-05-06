Ghana Premier League Preview: Aduana Stars vs Berekum Chelsea- Fire Boys need derby win to catch up with leaders

Aduana Stars plan to pile more pressure on league leaders WAFA SC with a win on Sunday in a regional derby at the Nana Agyemang Badu when Berekum Chelsea come visiting.

They hope to keep their forth in their chase for the title after exiting the FA Cup.

With just three points adrift off top spot, win with three goal margin will see them overtake the Academy lads.

Godfred Saka is ruled out for close to a month. The captain suffered a severe injury in their last league fixture against Asante Kotoko SC.

Bright Adjei won't be available for Sunday's crucial derby after completing a move to Sudanese side Al Hilal Omdurman last week.

Berekum Chelsea are poised to cause a havoc in Dormaa this weekend as they look to end their woeful away performances with a derby victory.

The Blues are searching for an away win in twenty five games despite sitting third on the league table.

Stephen Sarfo has been named player of the month of April ahead of their short trip to Dormaa.

It is enough booster for the premier league debutant.

He bagged four goals in five games in the month which aided him land the maiden award from NASCO electronics.

British trainer Steve Pollack all players available for selection for Sunday's crunchy regional clash.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 14

Aduana Stars wins = 5

Berekum Chelsea wins = 5

Drawn matches = 4

~ Aduana Stars are unbeaten in their last five matches in the premier league.

(W2 D3 L0)

~ Berekum Chelsea have lost only one of their last five fixtures in the premier league.

(W3 D1 L1)

~ Aduana Stars are unbeaten in their last twenty home matches in the premier league.

(W15 D5 L0)

~ Berekum Chelsea are without a win in their last twenty five premiership games on the road.

(W0 D5 L20)

~ Aduana Stars have never lost at home to Berekum Chelsea in the premier league after seven clashes.

(W5 D2 L0)

~ Berekum Chelsea have won just two of their last six premiership meetings with Aduana Stars.

(W2 D1 L3)

~ Aduana Stars have seven clean sheets in the premiership this season. They are yet to concede at home after six matches.

~ Berekum Chelsea have conceded in all of their six away games in the premier league this campaign.

By Nuhu Adams

