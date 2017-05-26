Ghana Premier League Preview: Great Olympics vs Berekum Chelsea- Wonder Club hoping to build on recent form

Great Olympics will begin their second round campaign at home when Berekum Chelsea visit them at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

They finished in the drop zone at the end of the first half of the season and will be hoping to start on a good note on this weekend as they seek to intensify their fight to avoid relegation.

The Wonder Club will go three matches without a loss if they avoid a lose against the Blues this Saturday .

A win could also see them win back to back at home first for the first this term.

Kwame Boateng, Emmanuel Asante and Alhassan Aminu will be making their debuts for the capital club if they are selected by Swedish trainer Tom Strand.

There are no injuries to worry about.

Berekum Chelsea are making a trip to the Greater Accra with the intentions of ending their poor away run with a win.

They have no win in their last twenty six journeys in the Ghanaian top flight.

The Blues will travel without English coach Steve Pollack who has joined giants Asante Kotoko SC.

Technical director Randolph Armah will lead the team on Saturday to face Great Olympics.

Last Sunday, they beat regional rivals BA United 2-0 to progress to the round of sixteen of the MTN FA Cup.

Club's top scorer Stephen Sarfo, goalkeeper John Moosie and stalwart defender Nicholas Opoku are expected back in the team for the trip to the capital.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 5

Great Olympics wins = 2

Berekum Chelsea wins = 2

Drawn matches = 1

~ Great Olympics have recorded just one win in their last six matches in the premier league.

(W1 D2 L3)

~ Berekum Chelsea have lost only two of their last seven premier league fixtures.

(W3 D2 L2)

~ Great Olympics have won only twice of their last seven home games in the premier league.

(W2 D3 L2)

~ Berekum Chelsea are winless in their last twenty six premiership matches as the visitors.

(W0 D5 L21)

~ Great Olympics have suffered no loss in any of their two home premier league encounters with Berekum Chelsea.

(W2 D0 L0)

~ Berekum Chelsea have been to the capital just once this season. They managed to pick a point at Inter Allies FC.

~ Great Olympics have managed to keep three clean sheets out of their seven home fixtures in the premiership this term.

~ Berekum Chelsea have conceded in each of their seven away premier league matches this season.

By Nuhu Adams

