Ghana Premier League Preview: Liberty Professionals vs Hearts of Oak- Both teams poised for Accra derby in Dansoman

Liberty Professionals will be tackling regional rivals Hearts of Oak at the Carl Reindorf park in crunch derby as they target back to back wins for the first time this campaign.

The Dansoman based outfit ended their seven matches winless streak with a 2-1 over another regional rivals Tema Youth FC last Sunday

The Scientific Soccer Lads hope to start a new chapter with a derby win following the appointment of Michael Osei as the new head coach.

The former Asante Kotoko SC assistant coach will lead the team on Sunday for the first time.

A win could be a determining factor of his reign.

Hearts of Oak can secure the third spot for the first round of the season when they manage to beat Liberty Professionals in the crunchy regional derby.

A 2-1 scoreline was enough for them to stop leaders WAFA SC from recording eight straight wins.

The Phobians are six points behind WAFA SC and Aduana Stars are levelled on points at the top of the league table.

Inusah Musa and Malik Akowuah are nursing injuries and can't be part of match squad for Sunday's derby clash.

Leonard Tawiah is expected to maintain his place in the starting lineup for the big fixture this weekend.

He had a good game for the Phobians against the Academy side last Monday.

Right back Anthony Nimo Asamoah will be returning from a slight injury to face his former club. He spent four seasons at the Scientific Soccer Lads.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 34

Liberty Professionals wins = 9

Hearts of Oak wins = 19

Drawn matches = 6

~ Liberty Professionals have won only one of their last eight matches in the premier league.

(W1 D5 L2)

~ Hearts of Oak are unbeaten in their last five premier league fixtures.

(W3 D2 L0)

~ Liberty Professionals are without a loss in their last ten home games in the premier league.

(W6 D4 L0)

~ Hearts of Oak have managed just a single victory in their last seven premier league matches as guests.

(W1 D3 L3)

~ Liberty Professionals have beaten Hearts of Oak only four times in their sixteen home games in the premiership.

(W4 D3 L9)

~ Hearts of Oak have recorded just one win in their last five premier league encounters with Liberty Professionals.

(W1 D2 L2)

~ Liberty Professionals have kept only three clean sheets in the entire season after fourteen premiership matches.

~ Hearts of Oak have managed to keep just two clean sheets in their seven away games in the league this campaign.

Nuhu Adams

