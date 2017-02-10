Ghana Premier League Preview: Medeama SC vs WAFA SC- Mauve and Yellows face tricky opener

Medeama SC will open their 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League campaign at home when they host West African Football Academy at the Tarkwa and Aboaso Park on Sunday.

They finished on the high last term with a fourth position and have aimed at replicating that or an improvement this season.

The Yellow and Mauves after last season, lost their key players including Daniel Amoah, Enoch Atta Agyei, goalkeeper Daniel Agyei, Malik Akowuah, Kwame Boahene and Kwasi Donsu.

Captain and goalie Muntari Tagoe has also left the club.

Former Ghana U20 goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has also come the other way from Asante Kotoko SC.

He is expected to make his debut against the Academy boys this Sunday.

They have signed both Theophilus Nyame and Bennett Ofori from Asante Kotoko SC.

Former Sekondi Hasaacas duo Justice Blay and Emmanuel Ankobeah are also available for selection after completing their moves.

West African Football Academy without star performer Samuel Tetteh and their two captains Martin Antwi and Gideon Waja still hope to improve the feat they achieved last time.

They finished sixth and thus their best performance in the history of the premiership.

The Academy side went winless at away in the league last season. They hope to end it with a win on Sunday.

The additions of former Techiman City goalkeeper Richmond Ayi and former New Edubiase United centre back Musah Nuhu will strengthen the Sogakope based side.

They could make their debuts if selected.

Danish trainer Klaus Rasmussen is the new head coach of the Academy side. He replaced departed John Kila.

Lanky midfielder Umar Bashiru is likely to make comeback after missing the entire 2015/2016 season with a knee injury whilst striker Ibrahim Tanko has been ruled out with an injury.

HEAD TO HEAD

Total matches played = 4

Medeama SC wins = 2

Drawn games = 1

WAFA SC wins = 1

~ Medeama SC are unbeaten in their last five premiership fixtures.

(W2 D3 L0)

~ WAFA SC have suffered two defeats in their last eight matches in the premier league.

(W3 D3 L2)

~ Medeama SC have lost just once in their last fourteen home games in the league.

(W10 D3 L1)

~ The Academy side are winless in their last twenty away fixtures in the top flight

(W0 D5 L15)

~ The Yellow and Mauves have won all of their two home matches in the premier league against WAFA SC.

(W2 D0 L0)

~ WAFA SC have scored in each of their last two travels to Medeama SC in the premiership.

By Nuhu Adams

