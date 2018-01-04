Ghana President Akufo-Addo to attend CAF awards today

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will “definitely” be at the 26th edition of the CAF Awards to be held in Accra on Thursday.

Interacting with officials of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) led by President Dr Ahmad Ahmad at the Flagstaff House, President Akufo-Addo said the hosting of the awards again by Accra is “a unique opportunity for us here in Ghana”.

“I think that that honour requires the presence of the president [of Ghana],” he told his guests.

The CAF officials were at the presidency to officially invite President Akufo-Addo to the event and also tell him about the programme, which will award the best African players.

CAF President Dr Ahmad was grateful to Ghana for offering some of its best in his administration.

He mentioned the likes of Anthony Baffoe, the CAF Deputy General Secretary in charge of Football and Development, as some of the key officials helping grow the sport on the continent.

He made mention of the Chairman of Fifa’s Disciplinary Committee, Justice Anin Yeboah, as a key brain from Ghana to the football world.

“We are very, very proud about this effort from this country,” the Malagasy said.

President Akufo-Addo talked highly of the country’s Supreme Court justice and said Ghana’s contribution to football derives from the passion for the sport.

He mentioned some of the key Ghanaian personalities helping develop football in Africa, saying the head of the nation’s sport-governing body, Kwesi Nyantakyi, himself is the First Vice Chairman of CAF.

“We are giving you some of our best materials to help develop the sport.”

The Awards will take place at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) with Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gunning for the top award.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)