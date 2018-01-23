Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan coquettish over future political ambitions

Industrious Black Stars skipper who is taking the business industry in Ghana by storm following his recent license to operate a commercial airline in the West African country has revealed he has no intentions to enter into politics any time soon.

The former Sunderland striker has not completely ruled out the possibility of joining any political party despite numerous media reports linking him to the ruling party in Ghana but says he will not be a politician, not for now.

Following the rise of former Liberia skipper George Weah to the position of president of his country, several Ghanaians have tipped Gyan to rise to a similar feat considering his sumptuous achievement as a footballer and a businessman.

The Kayserispor striker believes anything is possible in the future but he’s currently focused on his football career as well as his business to help create jobs for numerous Ghanaians.

“I don’t know anything about Politics for now. But my ambition is to be a successful businessman but you might not know in the future.

“For now am not thinking about politics but how to be successful in business and my football career.

“Anything is possible with regards to my political dreams but God knows best. You might not know what will happen to me in the next ten years. But for now I want to enjoy my time on the pitch,” Asamoah Gyan said on Hot FM.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

