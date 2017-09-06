Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan lauds Boakye Yiadom and Thomas Partey for brilliant show against Congo

Hat trick hero Thomas Teye Partey and Richmond Boakye Yiadom have earned the praises of Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan for their brilliant display in Brazaville that saw Ghana thrash the Red Devils by 5-1 in the 2018 World Cup qualifier.

The Atleti midfielder scored the equalizing goal for Ghana against Congo in Kumasi and topped it up with a brilliant hat trick in the return leg in Brazaville in a game that was hugely dominated by Ghana.

Boakye Yiadom who has hit top form for his side Red Star Belgrade, guiding them to the Europa League group stage, also scored twice to complete Ghana’s onslaught on the Congolese in Brazaville on Tuesday.

“… great performance from the two players. Looking at their performance from their clubs, I wasn’t so surprised because they are all in-form for their clubs,” Gyan told Hot FM.

“They were consistent with their clubs. Boakye Yiadom scored a lot of goals for his club (Red Star Belgrade) and has even inspired them to the Europa League group stage. He deserved the call up and he is showing with his performance.”

“I’ll also congratulate Thomas Partey for his wonderful show. He also started so well for his club and had a fine form before joining. And he has been able to transfer that form to the national team.

“This is what the national team needs. There must be competition from all angles. Everyone must be ready to prove his worth when handed the call up. The competition in the team is what can push the team forward.

Gyan ended by commending the entire team for their wonderful show against Congo o Tuesday in Brazaville.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

