Ghana star Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu wants to leave Udinese after SEVEN years at club

Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu wants to the leave the club after spending SEVEN years at the Stadio Friuli.

The 26-year-old joined the Little Zebras in 2010 after a short loan spell at Spanish side Recreativo.

The Ghana international has made over 200 appearances for the side and feels it's time to search for a new challenge.

“I have been there for some time, i think for seven years now I have been with them, I have made almost 200 appearances for them,” he told GTV’s Sportlite.

“I think is time for me to face a new challenge and so I will definitely grab a good offer that comes my way.”

The midfielder is a subject of intense interest from several clubs in Europe and Asia.

