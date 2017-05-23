Ghana star Frank Acheampong wants to play in the English Premier League

Ghana winger Frank Acheampong is desirous of playing in the English Premier League after helping Andelecht to clinch the Belgian league crown.

The 23-year-old, who was a target for Hull City last summer, is eager to switch to England.

"It's everybody's dream to play in the English Premier League," the Ghanaian told the BBC

"We are just working on it and let's pray that I get what I want. It's my dream, it's my first priority.

"When the [Hull City] move was blocked, I tried to contact the big men at the club, but it was in vain, so I just accepted it and worked to make Anderlecht champions.

"A few clubs in England have been in touch but I cannot say anything right now."

The Ghana international made 29 appearances for the Purple and White and scored three goals in the just ended campaign.

By Patrick Akoto

