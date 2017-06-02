Ghana striker Benjamin Acheampong completes a "controversial" move to Zamalek

Egyptian giants Zamalek have officially announced the signing of Ghanaian forward Benjamin Acheampong from Dakhleya.

The 26-year-old scored 10 goals in 29 games for Dakhleya after joining in the summer of 2016 from Jordanian side Aqaba.

The Ghanaian poacher was the subject of a row between Zamalek and Smouha, after the latter announced the signing of the player just 10 days ago from Dakhleya.

However, Zamalek have officially confirmed the signing of Acheampong from Dakhleya for an undisclosed fee.

Dakhleya are currently in the 16th place the league table with 24 points in 30 games, and are in serious danger of relegation with four games to go.

