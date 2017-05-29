Ghanaian duo Majeed Waris and Alhassan Wakaso suffer relegation in France with Lorient

Majeed Waris and Alhassan Wakaso both suffered relegation in France after Lorient drew 0-0 with Troyes in the promotion-relegation play-off on Sunday.

The points split earned Troyes a 2-1 aggregate success to qualify for next season's Ligue 1.

Waris scored in the first leg but a late strike from 40-year-old midfielder Benjamin Nivet's gave Troyes a one-goal advantage and they held firm to book their place in Ligue 1.

Troyes join Strasbourg and Amiens in Ligue 1, with Jean-Louis Garcia's men bouncing back to the top tier of French football after a single season in Ligue 2.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)