Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena flourishes in FC Zurich friendly win with assist

Ghana international forward Raphael Dwamena marked his second friendly match for FC Zurich with a brilliant assist as they pummeled lower-tier side FC Rapperwil-Jona 3-1 on Wednesday evening.

The 21-year-old made his full debut for the Swiss Challenge Cup leaders and impressed as he lasted 80 minutes in the low-tempo game.

Dwamena intelligently latched on a pass in the middle and laid a visionary pass to Senegalese Moussa Kone who gleefully pliers home to cement the win.

The former Austria Lustenau made his debut after coming off the bench as a substitute in their 3-0 win over Swiss side St Gallen on Monday.

He joined FC Zurich on a three-year deal from Austria Lustenau where he notched 21 goals in all competitions from the first-half of the 2016/17 season.

By El Akyereko

Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

