Ghana superstar Christian Atsu rules out leaving Newcastle for Turkey

Ghana superstar Christian Atsu has rubbished claims he was on the verge of leaving Newcastle United for a club in the Turkish top-flight.

The winger was linked with a move to to Turkey in January insisting he wants to “settle down” at Tyneside with the English Championship side.

The 25-year-old is on loan from English Premier League side Chelsea for this season.

However reports claimed last month that a Turkish top-flight side were keen on his services with his agent said to have agreed another loan deal with a Turkish top-flight club.

But Atsu claims that he was never close to leaving Tyneside.

“Why would I go to play in Turkey when I want to play in the English Premier League? I want to settle down,” he said firmly.

“I heard the rumours, but I wasn’t interested in them.

“I wasn’t focused on that because I knew I wouldn’t be going to play in Turkey.

“I am very happy at this club.

“Newcastle is a great club with a good coach, good lads and fantastic fans.

“I am very happy at Newcastle.”

Newcastle have an option to buy the winger at the end of the season if they are promoted to the English Premier League.

His loan move to Newcastle is the fifth such temporary spell he has had since moving to Chelsea in 2013.

In fact, the Ghanaian has not played a single match for his parent club since leaving Porto for Stamford Bridge three-and-a-half years ago.

