Ghana to find out identity of opponents in AFCON quarters today

The Black Stars will know their opponents for the quarter-final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations today (Tuesday) when Group C wraps up .

DR Congo, who currently top the Group with four points, need a point against Togo who can also advance with a win.

Morocco, one point away from qualification, face defending champions Ivory Coast who must win to stay afloat.

If Ghana finish as Group D leaders on Wednesday by drawing with Egypt, they will face the runners up from Group C and vice-versa on Sunday.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)