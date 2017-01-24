Ghana to find out identity of opponents in AFCON quarters today
The Black Stars will know their opponents for the quarter-final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations today (Tuesday) when Group C wraps up .
DR Congo, who currently top the Group with four points, need a point against Togo who can also advance with a win.
Morocco, one point away from qualification, face defending champions Ivory Coast who must win to stay afloat.
If Ghana finish as Group D leaders on Wednesday by drawing with Egypt, they will face the runners up from Group C and vice-versa on Sunday.