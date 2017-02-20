Ghana Under-20 defender Enoch Adu set to join Danish outfit Nordsjælland

Ghanaian defender Enoch Adu is on the verge of sealing a move to Danish side Nordsjælland.

The youngster is currently in the European country to finalize a deal to the club.

The Ghana Under-20 defender is joining from the famous Right to Dream Academy.

He spent the second half of the season on loan at Premier League side Inter Allies.

If the deal is concretized, he will join compatriot Collins Tanor, Ernest Asante, Abdul Mumin, Godsway Donyoh and Divine Narh.