Ghanaian Alhassan Wakaso takes his turn to sign autographs for Lorient fans

Ghanaian hard tackling midfielder Alhassan Wakaso took his turn to sign autographs for fans of Lorient ahead of their weekend game against OG Nice in the fight for survival.

Wakaso, who was signed from Rio Ave in the January transfer window has been in the thick of affairs since arriving and will be hoping for an an incredible three points at home against Nice.

Lorient are bottom of the French League table and will have to start picking up points if they are to stay up.

