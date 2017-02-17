Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghanaian Alhassan Wakaso takes his turn to sign autographs for Lorient fans

Published on: 17 February 2017
Ghanaian Alhassan Wakaso

Ghanaian hard tackling midfielder Alhassan Wakaso took his turn to sign autographs for fans of Lorient ahead of their weekend game against OG Nice in the fight for survival.

Waka 1

Wakaso, who was signed from Rio Ave in the January transfer window has been in the thick of affairs since arriving and will be hoping for an an incredible three points at home against Nice.

Ghanaian Alhassan Wakaso with his team mates

Lorient are bottom of the French League table and will have to start picking up points if they are to stay up.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations