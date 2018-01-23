Ghanaian attacker Bernard Mensah lifts lid on why he joined Bristol Rovers

Ghanaian attacker Bernard Ayitey Mensah has disclosed that he joined Bristol Rovers to take his game to the next level.

Mensah joined the Pirates in the ongoing transfer window from English non-league side Aldershot Town and has hinted that a pep-talk from the Bristol Rovers manager in 2014 enlivened him on to join the club.

“I played here three years ago with Braintree and we got applauded off the pitch when we lost 2-1 with 10 men. It was a night game and it was a great atmosphere.” Mensah told Bristol Post

“The gaffer also told me he wants to improve me as a person and as a player on the pitch. That was something I wanted to do – improve off the pitch as well as on it – and I think he’s the right guy to take me in that direction.”

Mensah added: “I think they [Rovers] had been watching me for a while then I got a call early last week saying they were going to put a bid in – I think a couple got turned back – but then in the end they quickly said it’s been accepted, you’re traveling up tomorrow to join the club.”

“It all happened quickly, but once I heard the gaffer [Clarke] and the club wanted me I made my mind up that I wanted to come because it’s a step up for me and a chance to test myself against better opposition.”

The 23-year-old made his debut for the side as a late substitute in their 3-1 win over Bradford City last Saturday.

The striker who is yet to be capped by Ghana or England at any level has previously featured for Watford, Braintree and Aldershot Town.

