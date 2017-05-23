Ghanaian-born German teen Philip Aboagye scores for VFL Bochum U17 in draw with Cologne

Ghanaian teen Philip Aboagye was on target for VFL Bochum Under-17 in their 2-2 stalemate with FC Cologne on Monday.

The Ghanaian-born German brought his side back in contention after he put his side in front after 68 minutes.

But youngster scored with a beauty from over 18 yards to side back right back in the game.

"I'm incredibly proud of my boys. We made a great comeback against a very strong opponent, "said coach Dimitrios Grammozis.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)