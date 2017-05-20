Ghanaian-born Italian striker Mario Balotelli allegedly gives half of his salary to Children in Africa
Very often criticized for his behavior and excesses, the latest being his insult to Kim Kardashian’s physique, it is often forgotten that Mario Balotelli gives 50% of his salary to disadvantaged children in Africa .
Originally from Ghana, he was abandoned by his biological parents and works a lot in the shadow so that African children and young people have a decent life, an action to be saluted.
''I am a naturalized Italian, but I am of Ghanaian origin. I was abandoned by my parents and adopted by two angels. I suffer from racism every day … I am the first black to wear the jersey of Italy. I am not angry, but my life experiences make me act differently towards some people. Therefore, try to find out more about my life before criticizing me! “ He said.
