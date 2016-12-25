Ghana Premier League clubs send Christmas messages to fans

Ghanaian clubs have sent season's greetings to their fans on Christmas Day praying for good fortune in 2017.

Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, and Inter Allies used their Twitter handles to send the messages across.

Most clubs are on break for the holidays and will bounce back from the festive season to prepare for the Ghana Premier League.

Reports say the Ghana top-flight will start on 04 February.

We wish you a Merry Christmas and a wonderful 2017 to you all, enjoy the festive season. 🎅🎄 https://t.co/gAU4Zt0Cco #iafc pic.twitter.com/LYEz8TmlGP — Inter Allies FC (@InterAlliesFC) December 25, 2016

Season's Greetings! We are grateful for your continued support of Accra Hearts of Oak. From all the Directors, Players & Staff at #AHOSC pic.twitter.com/6JDqJviCI8 — Accra Hearts Of Oak (@HeartsOfOakGH) December 24, 2016

We thank you for your support in 2016. We look forward to more of that in 2017. pic.twitter.com/JRigEOKV4P — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) December 25, 2016

