Ghana Premier League clubs send Christmas messages to fans

Published on: 25 December 2016
Hearts

Ghanaian clubs have sent season's greetings to their fans on Christmas Day praying for good fortune in 2017. 

Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, and Inter Allies used their Twitter handles to send the messages across.

Most clubs are on break for the holidays and will bounce back from the festive season to prepare for the Ghana Premier League.

Reports say the Ghana top-flight will start on 04 February.

