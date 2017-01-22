Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah finally makes injury return for Belgian giants Anderlecht

Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah finally returned to action for Belgian giants Anderlecht after six month out with injury problems.

Appiah played the entire minutes of the game as Anderlecht cruised to a 3-1 win over Sint-Truiden.

The 24-year-old Toulouse-born has not played for the Royal Club since mid August 2016 after picking a knee injury while in action against Czech Republican side Slavia Praha in a UEFA Europa League game.

The former Caen man has remained in the treatment room since the injury and gone through the rehabilitation and recovery routine.

However the defender was declared fit and available for selection this week and manager René Weiler handed his first game since the injury incident.

With youngster Emmanuel Adjei-Sowah confined to the bench, Appiah lasted the entire duration of the game.

By El Akyereko

