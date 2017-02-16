Ghanaian duo Adjei, Asante arrive in South Africa with TP Mazembe ahead of CAF Super Cup clash against Mamelodi Sundowns

Ghanaian duo Daniel Nii Adjei and Solomon Asante have arrived in South Africa with TP Mazembe ahead of their CAF Super Cup clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

The two players are expected to feature for the Ravnes ahead of the clash in Pretoria.

The Democratic Republic of Congo giants touched base at the OR Tambo Airport on Wednesday night where they immediately embarked on a road trip to Pretoria, the host city, where they will stay and acclimatize before the clash.

The Ghanaian duo were instrumental for TP Mazembe as they clinched the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup.

Sundowns also won the CAF Champions League in the same year.

On offer will be USD 100, 000 for the winners and USD 75,000 for runners-up.

Mazembe, three times winners, and the current defending champions, will be gunning to go a step further and bag a fourth, and move two steps closer to all time winners Al Ahly of Egypt, who have six under their belt.

