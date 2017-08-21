Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban suffers injury for Leeds United in win over Sunderland

Leeds United suffered injury blow on Saturday afternoon after Caleb Ekuban limped off the field in their 2-0 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Italian-born Ghanaian suffered an injury mid-way through the second half and was replaced by Stuart Dallas, who went on to score the side's second goal of the afternoon.

The 23-year-old impressed last season, scoring 18 goals in 42 matches for Albanian side FK Partizani, which earned him a switch to the English Championship side.

He opened his account for the team earlier this month in the 4-1 win against Port Vale in the Carabobo League Cup to the delight of the Whites fans.

The speedy poacher was trusted with a starting spot in the game against Sunderland by manager Thomas Christensen as last season's top scorer Chris Wood looks set to be heading to Premier League outfit Burnley in the coming days.

