Ghanaian Frank Acheampong named in UEFA Europa League team of the round

Ghana international Frank Acheampong was named in the UEFA Europa League team of the week after his two goals helped Anderlecht take a commanding lead in the game against Zenit St.Petersburg.

The 24-year-old raced the Royal Club into a 5th minute lead before doubling the advantage 26 minutes later at the Stade Constant Vandent Stock.

The winger's opener resulted from his quick reaction to dead-ball situation as he pounced on a loose ball to finish home.

Acheampong is quietly building a reputation for himself in Belgium and was recently linked with a move to English Premier League gianst Liverpool.

Having begun his career with King Faisal in Ghana Axheampong has steadily worked his way to becoming one of the first players in the Ghana team and also with his club Anderlecht.

It will come as no surprise with his inlsuion into the top performers in the UEFA Europa League.

By Rahman Osman

Follow on twitter @imarahmanosman

