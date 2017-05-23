Ghanaian midfielder Bennard Kumordzi bids emotional farewell to Genk fans

Ghanaian midfielder Bennard Yao Kumordzi has bid an emotional farewell to Genk supporters.

The 32-year-old has joined fellow Belgian side KV Kortrijk on a two-year deal after spending five years at Genk.

And the Ghanaian has expressed gratitude to the supporters for their unflinching support.

"I'm standing here with mixed feelings. It is unfortunate that I have to leave this beautiful club, but it's time for me to move on," he said

"I have always received a lot of support from the fans in Genk. During my lengthy injury often asked how it was with me. I have great respect for them and they respect me.

He added: "Against Lokeren we played with a lot of young players and they have shown great things. Genk has shown a good flow and got a great future."

By Patrick Akoto

