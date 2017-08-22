Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo continues to train with Stuttgart amidst work permit issues

Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo continues to how the Stuttgart technical team what he has got after a loan move to VVV Venlo broke down due to work permit issues.

The newly promoted German side’s head coach admires the work ethics of the Ghanaian midfielder and sees him as a future star in the team but is determined to loan him out for regular playing time this season to aid his development.

He was so close to a switch to Dutch side Venlo but issues of work permit meant he was unable to complete the deal before returning to Stuttgart where he has caught the eye of the technical team with his close control and verve.

He is still likely to still go out on loan but what he has managed to do in the last few days has been to show head coach Hannes Wolf a glimpse of what he has stock.

