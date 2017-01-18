Ghanaian midfielder Sani Musah joins Austria Lustenau on trials

Ghanaian midfielder Sani Musah is seeking to impress on trials at Austrian second-tier side Austria Lustenau, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The former Amidaus Professionals midfielder, 22, arrived at the Reichshofstadion in the last week of December 2016 and has resumed training with them and joined their pre-season training.

Lustenau manager Lassaad Chabbai is assessing the defensive-cum-offensive midfielder and could hand him a two-year deal.

"I'm working hard here and I'm hoping to impress the officials here," he told GHANAsoccernet.com.

Lustenau are impressed with the form of Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena who has scored 21 goals for them in all competitions this season.

