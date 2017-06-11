Ghanaian starlet Joselpho Barnes wins his second trophy with Schalke

German-born Ghanaian starlet Joselpho Barnes played a key role in Schalke 04 3-0 win over Paderborn SC in the German Under 16 Master Cup on Saturday.

Barnes, who helped the side lift the juvenile Bundesliga title two weeks ago expressed his delight with his trophy haul in the season and set his sights on achieving more next season with the Royal Blues.

“I joined Schalke before the start of the season and winning a double and being an integral part of the team is a great achievement for me,” 16-year-old told footballmadeinghana.com “I will like to do more and even work harder so that I can make it to the senior team soon. I am also ready for Ghana Black Starlets call up as I want to help my country at the World Cup in India.” The talented teenager is the son of former Ghana National Under 17 skipper Sebastian Barnes.

