Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh starts pre-season with Standard Liege

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh has started pre-season with Belgian outfit Standard Liege.

The 19-year-old reported to duty on Wednesday despite the uncertainty surrounding his future.

The future of the former Ghana Under-20 striker has come under the spotlight with GHANAsoccernet.com revealing he forms no part of the plans of the club.

The youngster has been linked with a move to Belgian second-tier side Sint-Truiden.

The Ghanaian was farmed out on loan to Czech side Slovacko where he was unsuccessful, scoring just a goal in six matches.

