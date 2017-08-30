Ghanaian striker Kevin Prince Boateng celebrates 100th appearance in Bundesliga despite defeat

Ghanaian attacker Kevin Prince Boateng celebrated his centenary appearance in the Bundesliga despite suffering a 1-0 defeat in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-0 loss to Wolfsburg on Sunday.

The Ghanaian who joined from Spanish outfit Las Palmas earlier this month played his second game since arriving from Spain, making his 100thappearance.

Frankfurt were handed a lone goal defeat but the former AC Milan and Portsmouth offensive midfielder was happy to have played his 100th game in the most watched league in the world.

He tweeted,” “Happy about my 100th game in Bundesliga!! Not happy with the result,but we will bounce back!! Let’s fight back.”

Happy about my 100th game in Bundesliga!! Not happy with the result,but we will bounce back!! Let's fight back #prince17 #adler pic.twitter.com/J6ottf1AvF — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) August 28, 2017

The former Las Palmas player played 39 times for Schalke O4, 10 times with Hertha Berlin and made 10 appearance with Burossia Dortmund to add to the two appearances at Frankfurt.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)