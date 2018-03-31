Ghanaian striker Tarique Fosu hits brace for Charlton Athletic in heavy win over Northampton Town

English-born Ghanaian striker Tarique Fosu netted a brace for Charlton Athletic in their 4-0 win over over Northampton Town in the English League One at the Sixfields Stadium on Friday.

Ben Reeves put the Addicks ahead in the 14th minute before Tarique Fosu doubled their lead five minutes later.

Fosu netted his second of the match with a powerful strike, six minutes after the break before Josh Magennis sealed their away win in the 79th minute from close range.

The 22-year-old former Reading forward was replaced by Sullay Kaikai in the 81st minute of the game but Joe Dodoo missed the game for the Addicks through injury while Kevin Luckassen was not included in the loser's match day squad. He is eligible to feature for either Ghana or England in future.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)