Ghanaian winger Bernard Mensah expresses delight over Bristol Rovers switch

Ghanaian winger Bernard Ayitey Mensah has intimated his pleasure over his switch to Bristol Rovers in the ongoing transfer window.

The 23-year-old became the Pirates first signing in the January transfer window after arriving at the club from Aldershot Town for an undisclosed fee.

Speaking to the club's official mouthpiece, the former Barnet winger expressed his joy and cast his sights on hitting the ground running for the club.

“I’m very pleased to have signed so early in the transfer window as the earlier the deal is done the better for the player and the club," Mensah told the Bristol Rovers website.

“There were a few other clubs interested in signing me but once I heard of Rovers’ interest they were my first choice."

Rovers boss Darrell Clarke, who has described Mensah as a 'youngster with bags of potential' could put the Ghanaian winger straight into the match day for this weekend's trip to Blackpool.

Clarke said: “I am delighted to welcome Bernard to Bristol Rovers. He’s a young player who has done very well at Aldershot and I’m pleased to be able to welcome him to our squad. I look forward to working with him and helping him develop further as a player.”

Mensah made 64 appearances and scored 17 goals for the Shots since joining from Watford in 2016.

He is eligible to play for Ghana or England but has yet to represent either country at any level.

In 2011, Mensah trained with the Ghana squad ahead of their friendly against Nigeria at Vicarage Road. However, he was not called up by Ghana and was asked to join the squad for training due to their depleted squad.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

