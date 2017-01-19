Ghana's AFCON stars Partey, Tekpetey could be lured to join English giants Liverpool

Ghanaian duo Thomas Partey and Bernard Tekpetey are among two stars that could be lured to join Liverpool.

The Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has been urged to take a look-in at the two players who are currently representing their country at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Midfielder Partey, who plays for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, has earned positive reviews after his excellent performance for Ghana in their hard-fought 1-0 win over Uganda in their Nations Cup group D opener on Tuesday.

The chorus is growing loud for the 23-year-old, who has been tagged the new Michael Essien in the Ghana shirt.

Live4liverpool - an online tabloid with links to the English side have urged the German to sign the midfilder who has charmed several Ghanaian fans with his brilliant displays.

Also being asked for a loon-in in The 19-year-old Bernard Tekpetey.

The youngster hasn’t been at Schalke long but many are excited about what he could turn out to be.

He hasn’t got many appearances to his name either but his power and pace suggests he could make it at the highest levels if he can work hard on his technique.

He’s the kind of raw talent that, with a bit of honing, could be a real star.

Jurgen Klopp has the ability to do that, too, and so it would be worth having a look at the winger.

