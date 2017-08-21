Ghana's diminutive midfielder Clifford Aboagye begins road to recovery after knee surgery

Mexico-based Clifford Aboagye is hoping to be fit ahead of schedule after undergoing surgery to correct a knee damage that has threatened to derail his season.

The Ghanaian silky midfielder suffered a knee sprain with medial meniscal injury, which required surgical intervention.

He is scheduled for an estimated four months out but medics are confident that he could beat the time and return ahead of schedule.

The Ghanaian has been in fine form since joining Atlas and this is seem by both the player and club as a massive blow to one of their cherished stars.

By Rahman Osman

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)