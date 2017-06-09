GHPL WK 18 PREVIEW: Inter Allies seek to extend winning ways over Elmina Sharks

Inter Allies FC would want to keep their second round unbeaten form intact as they host Elmina Sharks FC at the El Wak stadium on Friday.

The Eleven Is To One outfit have won one and drew one of their two games in the second round this season.

The home side are currently sitting 9th on the league table following a 1-1 stalemate with Bolga All Stars last Sunday in Tamale.

They need a win to make sure they move to the 6th position equalling the points of the 4th placed team.

Central defenders Issahaku Zakari and Wahab Ackwei have been ruled out of Friday'sencounter with injuries.

Uriah Elikem Kporvi has not recovered from his long term injury keeping him out of this clash.

Elmina Sharks FC are trekking to the capital with the hopes registering their first away win of the season.

The newcomers have not lost to any club from the Greater Accra region after five games.

They won against Tema Youth FC and drew with Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics, Liberty Professionals and Friday's opponents Inter Allies FC in the first round.

The "Botwekumba" scored twice in the 90th minute to beat Medeama SC 2-0 last Sunday at the Nduom sports stadium.

Joseph Akowuah Mensah is still nursing an injury which rules him out of this Friday'sfixture.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 1

Inter Allies FC wins = 0

Elmina Sharks FC wins = 0

Drawn games = 1

~ Inter Allies FC have lost only one of their last six matches in the premier league.

(W3 D2 L1)

~ Elmina Sharks FC have won only two of their last nine premier league fixtures.

(W2 D3 L4)

~ Inter Allies FC have lost just one of their last twenty home games in the premiership. They are unbeaten in their last five.

(W12 D7 L1)

~ Elmina Sharks FC are yet to record their first away win since joining the premier league after eight fixtures.

(W0 D4 L4)

~ Inter Allies FC are hosting Elmina Sharks FC at home for the first ever time in the history of the premiership.

~ Elmina Sharks FC have not lost any of the five clubs from the Greater Accra region this season.

(W1 D4 L0)

~ Inter Allies FC have kept five clean sheets at home in the premier league this term after eight games.

~ Elmina Sharks FC have managed to keep only one clean sheet out of their eight away fixtures in the premiership this campaign.

