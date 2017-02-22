GHPL Wrap: Aduana Stars are pace setters, Kotoko leave it late and Hearts frustrated again

Aduana Stars made mince meat of Bolga All Stars when the 2009/10 Champions welcomed the debutants to the Dormaa Park. The game went as scripted. Zakaria Mumuni gave the league leaders a first half lead.

Few minutes after recess Nathaniel Asamoah made it 2-0. Noah Martey and Tanko Mohammed would go on to make it an emphatic win scoring a goal each first of the season to make it 4-0.

Aduana are proving pundits right. They were tipped to challenge for the title after missing out on the trophy last season in the penultimate week to Wa Allstars.

After three games they have a 100% record, 9 points, 6 goals scored and none conceded. Second on the league log Asante Kotoko left it late against Bechem United. The Porcupine Warriors once again struggled at the Baya Yara Stadium. It's evident the 3-5-2 formation of coach Zdravko Dugarusic is yet to be mastered by the star studded Asante Kotoko squad.

The reds were frustrated by Bechem United who were led by former red Ahmed Toure. The Bechem United marksman bragged before the game. He promised to score a goal should defender Abeiku Ainooson start for Kotoko.

The defender did start the game and ironically he scored the only goal of the game from an 81st minutes spot kick to secure Kotoko took all 3 points. Accra Hearts of Oaks got their first goal in the 3 week league but it wasn't enough to secure them their first win. The Phobia lads threw away a 9th minute lead by Patrick Razak against Dwarfs. Nicholas Gyan grabbed the equalizer for the Crabs in the 2nd half.

The result means Hearts Of Oaks have drawn all their 3 games so far this season. The Wonder Club of Ghana, Great Olympics squandered a two goal lead to draw 2 all against Elmina Sharks. Abel Manomey scored a brace, his 3rd goal in two games. Debutants Elmina Sharks managed to crawl back to tie the score, their first ever point in the Premier division. Benjamin Tweneboah and substitute Joseph Mensah got the historic goals for the Central regional club. Inter Allies managed to snatch a point away to Medeama SC. Bernard Ofori scored for the Mauves, Isaac Osae equalized for Inter Allies.

Tema Youths and Ashanti Gold shared the spoil at the Tema Park. Shafiu Mumuni's 2nd half goal cancelled out a Joseph Bentil first half goal. Two goals from Seth Appiah was all Berekum Chelsea needed to beat Liberty Professionals.

The game between Wa All stars and WAFA will come on at a later date.

Ghana Premier League Week 3 Results

By Akromah Hawk

