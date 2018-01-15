Goalkeeper Stephen Adams eyes glory with new side Nkana FC

Newly signed Nkana FC goalkeeper Stephen Adams has set his sights on helping the side achieve their goals in the Zmabian top flight league.

The 33-year-old custodian joined Nkana FC as a free agent on a two-year deal over the weekend following his release from Aduana Stars after the expiration of his contract last term.

During an interview with Happy FM, the seven-capped Ghana international expressed his determination to help the Red Devils attain their ambitions in the coming campaign.

"I am ready for the challenge, it is a new chapter in my career and I am really up for this," Adams told Happy FM.

"I will give my best and ensure we make things happen at the club."

Adams was the first choice goalkeeper when Ghana finished runners-up in the 2014 CHAN tournament.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)