Godfred Donsah strikes to secure away win for Bologna at Hellas Verona

Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah grabbed the points for Bologna as they twice came back to beat Hellas Verona 3-2 away on Monday night.

The Ghana international turned inside Marco Fossati, and was allowed far too much time to pick his spot and fire a low shot into the far corner.

It was his second goal of the season in 11 appearances.

The hosts took the lead with 13 minutes played, though not without a hint of controversy.

A Bologna player came off worse in a clash of heads, but play wasn’t stopped and Mohamed Fares retrieved the ball on the left touchline.

The Frenchman swung in a perfect deep cross and Cerci was on hand at the back post to head home via a deflection off Emil Krafth.

In the 21st minute, Mattia Destro found himself in the area, and the striker smashed the ball past Nicolas to equalise.

Martin Caceres restored Verona's lead on 33 minutes but after the break Nigerian Orji Okonkwo levelled it at 3-2 in the 74th minute .

