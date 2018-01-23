Godfred Donsah's agent confirms advanced talks with Torino over possible switch

Godfred Donsah’s agent has confirmed that he is in talks to take the Bologna midfielder to Torino.

Toro were interested in signing Donsah last summer but failed to agree a deal for the Ghanaian.

However, Oliver Athur confirmed to Calciomercato.com that a new set of negotiations had been opened.

“It’s true, we’re talking to Torino,” the representative told the website.

“The Granada have always shown an interest in my client and rated him highly. How close? I can’t say, but thefy’d be a welcome destination.”

Bologna are understood to be demanding €10m for Donsah, while Toro are offering a six-month loan with an €6-7m option to buy.

That would in turn free up Afriyie Acquah to complete a transfer to Genoa.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)