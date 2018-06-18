Government committee to run football on the brink of collapse after Fianoo withdrawal

The committee appointed by the Ghana government to run football in the West African country in the brink of collapse after a key member of the body withdrew amid pressure from clubs.

Cudjoe Fianoo was part of the five-man committee which was to temporarily run football in the West African country but threw in the towel after clubs piled pressure on him to quit the body.

Fianoo, who is the chairman of the welfare body of football clubs in Ghana, GHALCA, was the secretary of the body that included former Ghana international Abedi Ayew Pele.

But angry clubs, who have vehemently opposed what they term 'the third-party interference by government' by the setting up the five man committee said Fianoo's involvement would be a betrayal of trust.

With government not funding clubs in the country the decision to takeover the running of the federation has not gone down well owners to fork out millions of cedis to raise players and get the league going with no support whatsoever from government.

Fianoo had no option than to steer clear of the body insisting he had not been contacted before the announcement was made leaving the controversial committee body on wobbly legs bereft of its secretary.

Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah named Dr Kofi Amoah as the chairman, Rev Osei Kofi and Eva Okyere as the other members of the committee which has already received a push-back from FIFA.

It is not known if government would appoint someone to replace Fianoo but the withdrawal of the GHALCA further robs the committee of its legitimacy as Abedi Pele is the only club owner on the committee.

The committee was appointed last week Wednesday after the Ghana Football Association was dissolved by the government following a corruption scandal.

The scandal, which was revealed last month, led to GFA president and FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi resigning from his roles.

He also quit as vice president of the Confederation of African Football after being caught in a sting operation accepting cash from undercover journalists posing as businessmen looking to gain favor at the GFA.

FIFA banned Nyantakyi from all football for 90 days while its ethics committee investigates the allegations against him but he quit the game which threw the game in the country into disarray.

The sports minister has been invited by FIFA to discuss the impasse but the world governing insists the Ghana Football Association (GFA) leadership must be part of the meeting.