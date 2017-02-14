Great Olympics coach Godwin Attram set audacious target of winning Premier League crown
Great Olympics coach Godwin Attram has set an audacious target of winning the Ghana Premier League this season.
The Wonder Club are yet to kick a ball this season after their opener against Bechem United was postponed.
But the Ghana international claims his side will win the top-flight title on the evidence of what he saw over the weekend.
"From what I saw from the first round of games, if it's the same way it's going to be for the rest of the season, I think Olympics is going all the way to win the ultimate," he told Happy FM.