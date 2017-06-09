Great Olympics Coach Tom Strand delighted with team’s resurgence
Great Olympics coach Tom Strand has expressed his pleasure at his outfit's resurgent performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.
The Dade Boys have commenced the second half of the campaign brightly by picking four points from a possible six, which includes a 1-1 draw at Kumasi against Asante Kotoko last Sunday.
The club's resurgent run excites Strand, who took over the reins in the latter part of the first round when interview by Ghana Sports Newspaper
“Yes of course I think things have been going the right direction since I came, this is what the Club wanted,” says the 35-year-old Swedish trainer.
“They are a couple of matches and so it is not over yet, we must keep up and try to win our remaining matches."
“We were happy to pick a point in Kumasi even though we deserved to win.”
Olympics will welcome Tema Youth to the Accra Sports Stadium on match day 18 on Saturday.