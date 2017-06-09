Great Olympics Coach Tom Strand delighted with team’s resurgence

Great Olympics coach Tom Strand has expressed his pleasure at his outfit's resurgent performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The Dade Boys have commenced the second half of the campaign brightly by picking four points from a possible six, which includes a 1-1 draw at Kumasi against Asante Kotoko last Sunday.

The club's resurgent run excites Strand, who took over the reins in the latter part of the first round when interview by Ghana Sports Newspaper