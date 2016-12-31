GSN 2016 TOTY: Inusah Musah, Joseph Attamah, Raphael Dwamena & 8 others who are the best in 2016 calender year

J. Attamah Two Ghana Premier League stars have gatecrashed the GSN 2016 Team of the Year outshining renowned foreign-based stars like English Premier League winners Daniel Amartey and Jeffrey Schlupp, Udinese star Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu and Andre Ayew. There are only four slots for Black Stars regulars as Avram Grant's fringe stars made the grades. GSN scouting mavens reckon Hearts of Oak center-back Inusah Musah and West African Football Academy shot-stopper Razak Abalora are more deserving of berths in the Top XI. There are no places for West Ham United's Andre Ayew, Leicester duo Dan Amartey and Jeff Schlupp while the Wakaso brothers - Mubarak and Alhassan are also outclassed. However LA Galaxy star-in-the-making Ema Boateng claims a spot in the squad. The 23-year-old who scored a Messy-estaque finish in the MLS attracted the attention of Ghana coach Avram Grant. Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey is selected in midfield after enjoying a flourishing season in the Spanish La Liga. Sassuolo star Alfred Duncan graces the diamond midfielder with his big talent and prospect backed by his extraordinary show for ils Neroverdi in the Serie A. AIK Solna's Ebenezer Ofori penetrates the squad with his staggering show of class in both Europe and the Allsvenskan. The former Ghana U20 and New Edubiase United man was impressively versatile, excelling in defensive and midfield roles. Striker Raphael Dwamena spearheads the trident of attack featuring Augustine Okrah and Samuel Tetteh. The 21-year-old hammered 23 goals in 25 appearances in the calender year. The former Sogakope Red Bull starlet, nicknamed Ruud van Nistelrooy, scored more goals than any other Ghanaian player in Europe in the calender year. Below is how the players have been lined up in a 4-3-3 diamond formation. 1. Razak Abalora (WAFA) 80/100 One of the most talented players witnessed in the Ghana Premier League in the just ended season. Produced a string of outstanding performances for WAFA who finished 6th in the 2016 Ghana Premier League season. At 20 years, Abalora rose quickly to the highest level of Premier League football and could become the Ghanaian league's Gianluigi Donnarumma, who forced the experienced former Real Madrid custodian - Diego Lopez from Milan. He's preferred to Adam Kwarasey, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Razak Brimah and Richard Ofori.

2. Ebenezer Ofori (AIK) 85/100

Perhaps the most improved Ghanaian player abroad this season. Starred in great games for AIK and scored a pair of outstanding goals. Earned consideration from Premier League sides after initially being linked with FC Copenhagen as replacement for Daniel Amartey.

3. Baba Rahman (Schalke 04) 80/100

Enjoyed a stop-start string of shows under Jose Mourinho before the Portuguese gaffer exited the Stamford. Baba was averagely good on his debut season, getting European minutes and dazzling in Premier League though he had his head-down moments. Went on loan to Schalke and excelled in the Bundesliga.

4. Inusah Musah (Hearts of Oak) 85/100

Crowned Best Defender of the 2016 Ghana Premier League. The towering Hearts of Oak exhibited steel stuff in defence proving a tough and dangerous customer to strikers. His credentials include sweeping five MOTM awards. He played just 13 games to win the accolade. Invited to train with the Black Stars.

5. Joseph Attamah (Istanbul) 85/100

Attamah gatecrashes the squad on the back of his hard work and dedication playing for Adana Demirspor in the Turkish second-tier. The former Ghana U20 and Tema Youth star joined Super Lig leaders Istanbul where he has been deployed in a Michael Essien-style role in midfield.

6. Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo) 85/100

Great vision and master passer. The former Inter Milan youngster flourished for Sassuolo in the top-flight in Italy scoring sensational goals against AC Milan and punishing his former Inter Milan, forcing them to think of bringing him back to the Giuseppe Meazza.

7. Augustine Okrah (Al Merreihk) 90/100

FIFA Puskas Goal of the Year selectors did a bad job by overlooking his goal in the Sudanese league. His penanka was obviously envied by Cristiano Ronaldo and Argie force Lionel Messi. That effort put Ghana on the world landscape as it trended for months unend. Netted 17 times.

8. Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid) 86/100

Joined Sammy Kuffour, Sulley Muntari, Abedi Pele, Michael Essien and Jerome Boateng as the only Ghanaian bloods to have played at the UEFA Champions League final. Partey enjoyed considerable success under Diego Someone's project at the Estadio Vicente Calderon. Excelled against Barcelona and Real Madrid in top La Liga clashes. Made his Ghana debut in the calendar year and was Ghana's best player in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying defeat against Egypt.

9. Samuel Tetteh (Liefering) 80/100

In earning recognition one key trademark a footballer should possess is consistency. Tetteh became the first player to score hat-trick in the 2016 Ghana Premier League and did not rest on his ox. He transformed his scoring form to the Austria Liga 1 where he bagged 10 goals for the first half of the season.

10. Raphael Dwamena (Austria Lustenau) 92/100

Went from struggling for game time to become a dangerous predator scoring 23 club goals in the calender year for both Liefering and Austria Lustenau. Dwamena's stunning performances has drawn attention of German, English, Austrian and Spain clubs. Earned his debut Ghana in 2016.

11. Ema Boateng (LA Galaxy) 80/100

The 22-year-old traded his mesmerizing abilities for plaudit in the MLS. Boateng netted four times in 28 games for Galaxy in 2016. One of those goals was a pure Lionel Messi finish as he weaved his way through a forest of opposition defenders to score. The former Helsingborg star was one of the top predators in the MLS.

2016 Team of the Year: XI -Razak Abalora - Ebenezer Ofori, Baba Rahman, Inusah Musah, Joseph Attamah - Alfred Duncan, Thomas Partey, Ema Boateng - Augustine Okrah, Samuel Tetteh, Raphael Dwamena. ( 4-3-3 Formation).

By El Akyereko

Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

