Guinea-Bissau output excites head coach Baciro Cande despite exit

Guinea Bissau coach Baciro Cande insists his players can ''hold their heads highs'' after a 0-2 loss to Burkina Faso on Sunday in Franceville, ended their fairy-tale run at the ongoing Total Africa Cup of Nations Gabon 2017.

The loss, their second of the competition ensured the debutants finished bottom of Group A with just a point, earned from the 1-1 draw with hosts Gabon in the tournament opener.

Burkina Faso and Cameroon managed five points each, two more than Gabon who bid painfully bid farewell after drawing all three matches.

Despite exiting the competition, ‘Djurtus’ as the Guineans are nicknamed won the hearts of many with their spirited performances in all three matches which saw them snatch a last gasp equalizer against Gabon in the opening match, before succumbing 1-2 to Cameroon.

''My team did their best, unfortunately we couldn’t go far. We had some chances but we were not realistic in front of goal. We conceded goals which were as a result of mistakes,” Cande said after the defeat to Burkina Faso.

One of four home-grown coaches at the tournament, Cande admits that his side were undone by experience in all their games, citing specifically the 1-2 loss to Cameroon.

''What we missed is experience. We could have snatched a point against Cameroon. We had chances in that game, but all the Cameroonian players play in Europe and the experience was there. They (Cameroon) are a strong team and matured.

''Against Burkina Faso, we missed the experience again. We will continue to work harder for the future. Each match serves an experience and each competition paves the way for greater experience.

''We are going back home with an aim no just to qualify for the next Africa Cup of Nations, but also all CAF competitions so that our football will be developed in all categories,'' concluded Cande.

