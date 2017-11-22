Hadjuk Split Ghanaian striker Said Ahmed Said happy with performance in Istra 1961 win

Hadjuk Split Said Ahmed Said was left impressed with his display for his side in their 3-1 win over Istra 1961 in the Croatian HNL Championship over the weekend.

Borja Lopez needed just eight minutes to put Hadjuk in front before Ante Erceg doubled their advantage in the 42nd minute.

The Ghanaian said extended Hadjuk advantage just before half time from close range before being taken off in the 68th minute and was thrilled with the outcome.

"The match was good, especially the first half when we scored three goals. We could do better, but the host improved. We struggled to the end, they won and we can now turn to Osijek, "said the 24-year-old striker after a month of silence.

"For me this was the time when I knew I had to work more than others and wait for my moment. This was my moment and I want the team to be back on Sunday."

By Patrick Akoto

