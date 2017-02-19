Hat-trick hero Hans Kwofie not interested in goal king; wants to win titles with AshGold

AshantiGold striker Hans Kwofie says he is not interested in wining the goal king this season despite scoring the Ghana Premier League's first hat-trick.

The experienced forward scored all the goals in their 3-1 win over Great Olympics on Saturday in a Week II fixture.

Kwofie says his target is to win titles with the dethroned champions and not personal glory of becoming goal king.

"My target for the club [AshantiGold] is to win the league and other trophies like the FA Cup," Kwofie said in a post-match interview.

"Am an attacker, so my duty on the pitch is to bang in goals but my prime target is not to win the goal king award.

"I want to help the team to win trophies as I said not a dream of a personal accolades.''

