Hearts coach Frank Nuttall insists standard of Ghana Premier League is high

Hearts of Oak new coach Frank Nuttall insists the standard of the Ghana Premier League is extremely high.

The state of the local top-flight has been a matter of intense debate in the country with critics claiming the standard has fallen dramatically.

But Scottish Frank Nuttall, who joined the Phobians last week, has parried the criticism, insisting the quality is up the roof.

“The league is a very tough league, most of the players are good and the standard is very high,”he said.

“You can see how the league finished last season, the competition between the top teams and the bottom teams was really intense

“The points difference was small that shows is a very competitive league.”

Nuttall was in charge when Hearts drew 0-0 against Medeama last Sunday in Accra.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)